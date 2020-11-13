17:56
Kyrgyzstan to host Diabetes Week 2020

Kyrgyzstan will host a week dedicated to fight against diabetes from November 13 to November 21. Representative of HelpAge International, Nurdin Satarov, told at a press conference.

According to him, within the framework of the Diabetes Week, a march-bicycle race, campaigns to measure blood pressure and blood sugar levels at nursing homes in Bishkek, distribution of booklets on diabetes prevention, conferences, flash mobs are planned to be held.

«The purpose of the World Diabetes Day and Diabetes Week in Kyrgyzstan is to draw the attention of society and the government to the problem of diabetes mellitus, as well as to raise the level of awareness of the population about the problems of diabetes and related complications,» Nurgul Ibraeva, Chief Specialist of the Ministry of Health, told.

She also added that the state was taking measures to provide diabetic patients with insulin and other drugs. Within the framework of the state guarantees program, the provision of medical care to patients with diabetes mellitus is free.

In addition, Nurgul Ibraeva noted that since 2019, the norms of providing patients, receiving insulin therapy, with test strips have been increased.

According to official data, about 65,000 patients with diabetes mellitus have been registered in the country in 2020.
