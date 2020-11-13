Health Ministry receives furniture, equipment for prevention of diabetes

The branch of Help Age International in Kyrgyzstan handed over furniture and equipment to the Ministry of Health for the detection and treatment of diabetic foot. Representative of the branch Nurdin Satarov announced at a press conference.

The total cost of the assistance provided is over 2 million soms.

«There was not a single Diabetic Foot office in our country. Such an office will appear in every region. This is good news,» the Head Physician of the Republican Endocrinological Health Center, Nazgul Omurakunova, told.

Diabetic foot is a complication of diabetes that occurs in most people with inadequate blood glucose control (diabetes treatment failure).