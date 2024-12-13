13:00
Muras futsal tournament with participation of President to be held in Bishkek

Bishkek will host the traditional friendly futsal tournament Muras on December 14-15, in which 16 teams from various fields will participate. The Kyrgyz Football Union posted on Instagram.

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov will also take part in the tournament.

Broadcasts of the games will be available live on the TV channels KTRK Sport and ElTR.

Everyone interested can also attend the matches of Muras tournament.

The main goal of the tournament is the development of sports and the promotion of a healthy lifestyle in the country.
