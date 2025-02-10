14:40
USD 87.45
EUR 90.93
RUB 0.90
English

Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan play draw at CAFA Women's Futsal Championship

The women’s futsal team of Kyrgyzstan played a draw with the team of Turkmenistan in the first round of the Central Asian Football Association (CAFA) Championship in Dushanbe. The Kyrgyz Football Union (KFU) reported on social media.

The match ended with a score 1:1.

A member of Kyrgyzstan’s national team Kenzhebubu Yrysbek kyzy showed good results. She was also named the best player of the match.

In another match of the day, the team of Iran defeated Uzbekistan (9:0).

After the first game day, the team of Kyrgyzstan took second place.

Matches of the second round of CAFA 2025 among women’s national teams will be held today, February 10.

The Kyrgyzstanis will play against opponents from Tajikistan.

The tournament is held according to the round robin system. The winner will be determined by the highest number of points.
link: https://24.kg/english/319436/
views: 112
Print
Related
Sadyr Japarov and Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov talk over the phone
Kyrgyzstan’s futsal team (U19) loses to Kazakhstan
Ex-FIFA referee Nurdin Bukuev appointed President of Futsal Association
Asian Futsal Cup qualifiers: Kyrgyzstan defeats team of India
Asian Futsal Cup qualifiers: Kyrgyzstan loses to team of Hong Kong
Asian Futsal Cup qualifiers: Kyrgyzstan loses to team of Indonesia
Dordoi Futsal Club changes its name
Import of tomatoes from Turkmenistan to Kyrgyzstan significantly increased
Central Asian Football Association (CAFA) changes its logo
Women's futsal team of Kyrgyzstan loses to team of Uzbekistan
Popular
Kyrgyzstan and S&P discuss assignment of sovereign credit rating Kyrgyzstan and S&P discuss assignment of sovereign credit rating
U.S. authorities cancel The New York Times, Associated Press subscriptions U.S. authorities cancel The New York Times, Associated Press subscriptions
Sulaiman-Too museum offers free tour of main hall and cave Sulaiman-Too museum offers free tour of main hall and cave
MCN Coin fails state registration, not listed on crypto exchanges MCN Coin fails state registration, not listed on crypto exchanges
10 February, Monday
14:11
Drug gang activity suppressed: Almost 20 kilograms of drugs seized Drug gang activity suppressed: Almost 20 kilograms of d...
13:58
Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan play draw at CAFA Women's Futsal Championship
13:46
Asian Games: Kyrgyzstanis in top 10 in mixed doubles curling tournament
13:37
Elon Musk calls for shutting down Radio Liberty and Voice of America
12:44
11th microdistrict of Bishkek left without heating