Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan play draw at CAFA Women's Futsal Championship

The women’s futsal team of Kyrgyzstan played a draw with the team of Turkmenistan in the first round of the Central Asian Football Association (CAFA) Championship in Dushanbe. The Kyrgyz Football Union (KFU) reported on social media.

The match ended with a score 1:1.

A member of Kyrgyzstan’s national team Kenzhebubu Yrysbek kyzy showed good results. She was also named the best player of the match.

In another match of the day, the team of Iran defeated Uzbekistan (9:0).

After the first game day, the team of Kyrgyzstan took second place.

Matches of the second round of CAFA 2025 among women’s national teams will be held today, February 10.

The Kyrgyzstanis will play against opponents from Tajikistan.

The tournament is held according to the round robin system. The winner will be determined by the highest number of points.