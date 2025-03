The national futsal team of Kyrgyzstan played friendly matches against the team of Estonia in Tallinn on March 7 and March 9. The Futsal Association of Kyrgyzstan reported on social media.

Kyrgyzstanis lost the first match with a score 1:2. The goal was scored by Semetei Murzakulov.

The national team of Kyrgyzstan won the second match with a score 7:4. Semetei Murzakulov, Aymen Kanatbekov (2), Maksat Alimov and Islam Turatbekov scored the goals.