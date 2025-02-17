Kyrgyzstan’s team takes third place at CAFA Women's Futsal Championship

The women’s national team of Kyrgyzstan took third place at the Central Asian Football Association Championship (CAFA) in Dushanbe. CAFA reported on social media.

The day before, the team of Kyrgyzstan tied with their rivals from Uzbekistan — 4:4.

The national team won bronze medals with five points. The Kyrgyz women also received the Fair Play award.

The national team of Iran took the first place with 12 points, Uzbekistan — the second place (7 points), Turkmenistan — the fourth (4 points), and the national team of Tajikistan did not score a single point.