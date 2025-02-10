13:09
About 25,000 video cameras installed in Kyrgyzstan

About 25,000 video cameras have been installed in Kyrgyzstan. The head of the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Sultan Makilov, told journalists.

According to him, 12,000 video surveillance cameras were previously installed within the framework of Safe City project. The Safe Country project is currently being implemented, within the framework of which about 25,000 video recording cameras have already been installed.

Cameras are installed, including in schools. They recognize faces, and the police promptly receive information about a person who has come into view, if necessary.

Now all video cameras are connected to the Ministry of Internal Affairs’ database.

«Video cameras installed by organizations are also connected to the Situation Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. But they have to meet our technical parameters. The department will have remote access to these cameras,» the First Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Adylbek Biybosunov said.

Earlier, the Ministry of Education and Science reported that out of 1,871 state and municipal kindergartens, video surveillance cameras were installed in 1,186 preschool institutions.
