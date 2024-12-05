Education Ministry intends to install video cameras in kindergartens

Measures to protect children in kindergartens will be strengthened. Deputy Minister of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan, Nadira Dzhusupbekova, told on the air of Birinchi Radio.

She commented on the incident with the beating of children in one of the kindergartens in Suzak district. According to the deputy minister, an investigation is underway, during which the culprits will be identified, a team of psychologists has been sent to the kindergarten.

Measures will be taken to prevent cases of violence and cruelty in children’s institutions, she said.

The Ministry of Education plans to introduce a video surveillance system in all kindergartens in the country. Video recording will be available not only to kindergarten employees, but also to parents.

In addition, educational video materials will be sent to the heads of kindergartens in order to raise awareness in psychology for working with children.

According to Nadira Dzhusupbekova, it is also important that local authorities to create commissions at the level of each region for external monitoring of the work of kindergartens, which will ensure the safety of children.

A video of beating of children in a kindergarten in Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region was posted on December 2. The video shows teachers hitting two- and three-year-old children in the face and back. The children want to leave the room and are crying.