11:44
USD 86.80
EUR 91.06
RUB 0.82
English

Education Ministry intends to install video cameras in kindergartens

Measures to protect children in kindergartens will be strengthened. Deputy Minister of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan, Nadira Dzhusupbekova, told on the air of Birinchi Radio.

She commented on the incident with the beating of children in one of the kindergartens in Suzak district. According to the deputy minister, an investigation is underway, during which the culprits will be identified, a team of psychologists has been sent to the kindergarten.

Measures will be taken to prevent cases of violence and cruelty in children’s institutions, she said.

The Ministry of Education plans to introduce a video surveillance system in all kindergartens in the country. Video recording will be available not only to kindergarten employees, but also to parents.

In addition, educational video materials will be sent to the heads of kindergartens in order to raise awareness in psychology for working with children.

According to Nadira Dzhusupbekova, it is also important that local authorities to create commissions at the level of each region for external monitoring of the work of kindergartens, which will ensure the safety of children.

A video of beating of children in a kindergarten in Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region was posted on December 2. The video shows teachers hitting two- and three-year-old children in the face and back. The children want to leave the room and are crying.
link: https://24.kg/english/313187/
views: 95
Print
Related
Salary increase promised to kindergarten teachers in 2025
Beating of children in kindergarten in Suzak: Criminal case opened
Kindergarten worth over 360 million soms in Bishkek returned to state
Kindergarten in Alamedin district worth 101 million soms returned to state
Preschool institution for children of SCNS employees opened in Naryn
Kamchybek Tashiev takes part in opening of kindergarten in Osh
10 kindergartens to be built using International Development Association's grant
Kindergarten opened at Kara-Myk border outpost
New home-type kindergarten opened in Bishkek
New kindergarten opened in Kok-Zhar village
Popular
Manas Airport evacuated due to bomb threat report Manas Airport evacuated due to bomb threat report
Kulubaev attends 5th meeting of Foreign Ministers of Central Asia-China format Kulubaev attends 5th meeting of Foreign Ministers of Central Asia-China format
Kumtor Gold Company provides food packages for people with disabilities Kumtor Gold Company provides food packages for people with disabilities
Bomb not found at Manas airport Bomb not found at Manas airport
5 December, Thursday
11:16
Education Ministry intends to install video cameras in kindergartens Education Ministry intends to install video cameras in...
10:57
Salary increase promised to kindergarten teachers in 2025
10:43
Alisher Usmanov resigns as FIE President a day after his election
10:32
First congenital heart defect surgery performed in Batken
10:20
Guarantee Fund provides support to business for more than 11 billion soms
4 December, Wednesday
21:49
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan complete border delineation
21:42
Treatment facilities and parks to be built in Cholpon-Ata using ADB funds