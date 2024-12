A big Christmas concert will be held in Bishkek. The event is scheduled for December 25 at the Kyrgyz National Academic Opera and Ballet Theater named after Abdylas Maldybaev.

The opera soloists, academic choir and symphony orchestra will perform popular works by Giuseppe Verdi, Gaetano Donizetti, Johann Strauss, Jacques Offenbach, Gioachino Rossini, Georges Bizet, Franz Lehar, Imre Kalman.

Conductors are the People’s Artists of Kyrgyzstan Nurmatbek Polotov and Zhumakadyr Kanimetov. Director is Nailya Rakhmadieva. Chief Choirmaster is the People’s Artist of the Kyrgyz Republic Karagul Tilenchiev.