10:41
USD 87.45
EUR 102.59
RUB 1.10
English

Culture Ministry comments on cancellation of Meladze’s concert in Bishkek

The Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy of Kyrgyzstan has commented on the cancellation of a concert by Russian singer Valery Meladze in Bishkek.

The ministry noted that, in accordance with the regulations governing touring and concert activities of foreign artists and performers, organizers are required to submit a written request in advance to obtain permission, along with all necessary documents. This is followed by a review of the artist’s reputation in their home country and internationally, as well as an assessment of whether the content of their work complies with generally accepted public moral and legal standards.

Earlier reports said that Valery Meladze’s concert in Kyrgyzstan had been canceled. The singer had planned to hold the concert as part of a Central Asia tour. For this event, he was required to submit guarantee letters to the authorities of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. The musician fulfilled all the necessary requirements and stated in his application that he would refrain from «political excesses,» also emphasizing his respect and deep affection for the peoples of those countries.
link: https://24.kg/english/354726/
views: 130
Print
Related
Autumn concert Music Without Borders to be held at Gallery M
Charity concert in support of women with cancer to be held in Bishkek
Concert on Kyrgyzstan's Independence Day to be held on Ala-Too Square
Presidential Chamber Orchestra invites Bishkek residents to concert
Uzbek and Kyrgyz artists perform at street concert in Bishkek
Open-air concert to take place in Bishkek tonight
Bishkek residents invited to open-air musical evenings
Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia attend Meikin Asia concert, Dimash awarded
Culture Ministry of Kyrgyzstan presented with 72 vehicles
Russia Day to be celebrated in Bishkek with festive concert
Popular
Kyrgyzstan intends to expand cooperation with Tajikistan in mining sector Kyrgyzstan intends to expand cooperation with Tajikistan in mining sector
EAEU grants tariff exemption for electric vehicle imports to Kyrgyzstan in 2026 EAEU grants tariff exemption for electric vehicle imports to Kyrgyzstan in 2026
Forum in Turkmenistan: Presidents gather in Ashgabat Forum in Turkmenistan: Presidents gather in Ashgabat
Direct investment from Turkey reach nearly $100 million for six months Direct investment from Turkey reach nearly $100 million for six months
16 December, Tuesday
10:08
University of Central Asia land transferred to Naryn City Hall University of Central Asia land transferred to Naryn Ci...
10:01
Restrictions for trucks lifted at Too-Ashuu pass
09:53
Citizens of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan freed from slavery in Myanmar
09:43
Elections 2025: Zholdoshova and Kadyralieva appeal to Supreme Court
09:29
Culture Ministry comments on cancellation of Meladze’s concert in Bishkek
15 December, Monday
21:10
New-format vehicle registration certificates presented in Kyrgyzstan
20:59
Baktyiar Orozov dismissed as Minister of Science over ethics violation
20:54
Kyrgyzstan’s trade falls to $12.8 billion, exports down nearly 40 percent