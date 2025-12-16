Culture Ministry comments on cancellation of Meladze’s concert in Bishkek

The Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy of Kyrgyzstan has commented on the cancellation of a concert by Russian singer Valery Meladze in Bishkek.

The ministry noted that, in accordance with the regulations governing touring and concert activities of foreign artists and performers, organizers are required to submit a written request in advance to obtain permission, along with all necessary documents. This is followed by a review of the artist’s reputation in their home country and internationally, as well as an assessment of whether the content of their work complies with generally accepted public moral and legal standards.

Earlier reports said that Valery Meladze’s concert in Kyrgyzstan had been canceled. The singer had planned to hold the concert as part of a Central Asia tour. For this event, he was required to submit guarantee letters to the authorities of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. The musician fulfilled all the necessary requirements and stated in his application that he would refrain from «political excesses,» also emphasizing his respect and deep affection for the peoples of those countries.