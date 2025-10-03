12:47
USD 87.45
EUR 102.79
RUB 1.07
English

Autumn concert Music Without Borders to be held at Gallery M

The autumn concert Music Without Borders will be held on October 9 at Gallery M. Organizers told 24.kg news agency.

According to them, the most prominent soloists of the Kyrgyz Opera and Ballet Theater will perform famous works, from opera arias to folk and pop songs, in the intimate atmosphere of the gallery—literally within easy reach.

«The concert’s title, Music Without Borders, emphasizes the rich potential of operatic vocals and their ability to unite different musical worlds,» the organizers added.

The concert program includes:

1. Scenes from Georges Bizet’s opera Carmen: The Gypsy, Escamillo Habanera verses, and José’s aria. Performers: People’s Artists of the Kyrgyz Republic Asel Bekbaeva and Baktybek Ybykeev, and Honored Artist of the Kyrgyz Republic Aibek Saralaev.

2. Tosca’s Aria from Giacomo Puccini’s opera Tosca. Honored Artist of the Kyrgyz Republic Zaira Raimbekova.

3. Parlami d’amore, Mariu, Neapolitan song. Baktybek Ybykeev.

4. Léo Delibes, Spanish Song. Honored Artist of the Kyrgyz Republic Aizirek Momunova.

5. Uzeyir Hajibeyov, Hasan Khan’s Aria from the opera Koroghlu. Baktybek Ybykeev.

6. Uzeyir Hajibeyov, Nigyar’s Aria from the opera Koroghlu. Aizirek Momunova.

7. Jacques Offenbach, Ah! Quel diner. Asel Bekbayeva.

8. Robert Schumann, Ich grolle nicht. Baktybek Ybykeev.

9. Giacomo Puccini, Lauretta’s aria from the opera Gianni Schicchi. Aizirek Momunova.

10. Hungarian folk song. All soloists.

11. Abay, Aytym salem kalamkas. Honored Artist of the Kyrgyz Republic Telek Naimanbaev.

12. Kaliy Moldobasanov, Kel Valsy. Zaira Raimbekova.

13. Zholdubai Kaiypov, Atam menen eneme. Aibek Saralaev (violin part — Asel Toktonalieva)

and many other works.

Director — Nailya Rakhmadieva, concertmeister — Nurzhan Toktobekova.
link: https://24.kg/english/345855/
views: 148
Print
Related
Charity concert in support of women with cancer to be held in Bishkek
Concert on Kyrgyzstan's Independence Day to be held on Ala-Too Square
Presidential Chamber Orchestra invites Bishkek residents to concert
Uzbek and Kyrgyz artists perform at street concert in Bishkek
Open-air concert to take place in Bishkek tonight
Bishkek residents invited to open-air musical evenings
Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia attend Meikin Asia concert, Dimash awarded
Russia Day to be celebrated in Bishkek with festive concert
Victory songs on Ala-Too Square: Turetsky Choir to perform in Bishkek
Folk music lovers invited to concert of Kazakh orchestra in Bishkek
Popular
Kyrgyzstan and Belarus intend to increase trade turnover to $500 million Kyrgyzstan and Belarus intend to increase trade turnover to $500 million
Rain, snow and frost expected in Kyrgyzstan Rain, snow and frost expected in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan interested in assembling Belarusian agricultural machinery Kyrgyzstan interested in assembling Belarusian agricultural machinery
Fines for not wearing seatbelts to be imposed automatically from October 1 Fines for not wearing seatbelts to be imposed automatically from October 1
3 October, Friday
12:39
Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan bans unbacked tokens and anonymous wallets Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan bans unbacked tokens and anonymou...
12:22
Kyrgyzstan's banks required to implement anti-fraud systems to protect clients
12:01
Interior Ministry of Kyrgyzstan: Individuals wanted by Interpol detained
11:48
Chyngyz Esengul uulu appointed Kyrgyzstan's trade representative in Turkey
11:42
Kyrgyzstani Nurzat Nurtaeva takes 3rd place in UWW World Rankings