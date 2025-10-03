Autumn concert Music Without Borders to be held at Gallery M

The autumn concert Music Without Borders will be held on October 9 at Gallery M. Organizers told 24.kg news agency.

According to them, the most prominent soloists of the Kyrgyz Opera and Ballet Theater will perform famous works, from opera arias to folk and pop songs, in the intimate atmosphere of the gallery—literally within easy reach.

«The concert’s title, Music Without Borders, emphasizes the rich potential of operatic vocals and their ability to unite different musical worlds,» the organizers added.

The concert program includes:

1. Scenes from Georges Bizet’s opera Carmen: The Gypsy, Escamillo Habanera verses, and José’s aria. Performers: People’s Artists of the Kyrgyz Republic Asel Bekbaeva and Baktybek Ybykeev, and Honored Artist of the Kyrgyz Republic Aibek Saralaev.

2. Tosca’s Aria from Giacomo Puccini’s opera Tosca. Honored Artist of the Kyrgyz Republic Zaira Raimbekova.

3. Parlami d’amore, Mariu, Neapolitan song. Baktybek Ybykeev.

4. Léo Delibes, Spanish Song. Honored Artist of the Kyrgyz Republic Aizirek Momunova.

5. Uzeyir Hajibeyov, Hasan Khan’s Aria from the opera Koroghlu. Baktybek Ybykeev.

6. Uzeyir Hajibeyov, Nigyar’s Aria from the opera Koroghlu. Aizirek Momunova.

7. Jacques Offenbach, Ah! Quel diner. Asel Bekbayeva.

8. Robert Schumann, Ich grolle nicht. Baktybek Ybykeev.

9. Giacomo Puccini, Lauretta’s aria from the opera Gianni Schicchi. Aizirek Momunova.

10. Hungarian folk song. All soloists.

11. Abay, Aytym salem kalamkas. Honored Artist of the Kyrgyz Republic Telek Naimanbaev.

12. Kaliy Moldobasanov, Kel Valsy. Zaira Raimbekova.

13. Zholdubai Kaiypov, Atam menen eneme. Aibek Saralaev (violin part — Asel Toktonalieva)

and many other works.

Director — Nailya Rakhmadieva, concertmeister — Nurzhan Toktobekova.