Main investors in economy of Kyrgyzstan – RKDF, EDB and EBRD

The main investors in the economy of Kyrgyzstan are the Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund (RKDF), the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD). The Eurasian Development Bank reported.

According to its data, the main sectors of financing by international financial organizations are industry (31 percent), finance (24 percent) and the agro-industrial complex (15 percent).

«Such a financing structure contributes to the accelerated development of the industrial base, diversification of production and exports of the country,» the bank’s experts noted.

The Eurasian Development Bank also specified that international financial organizations provide mainly investment loans (98 percent of all financing in 2015-2023). Other instruments of financing include equity investment, guarantees, and technical assistance.

The share of projects financed in Kyrgyz som amounted to 22 percent. The share of projects with a multi-currency financing structure is 11 percent.

«Over the past 10 years, non-sovereign financing by international financial organizations in Kyrgyzstan has amounted to about $1 billion,» Alexey Kuznetsov, Head of Research Department at the Eurasian Development Bank said.