EDB to allocate $2 billion annually for regional projects in Central Asia

Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) Nikolai Podguzov said at a press conference in Almaty that, according to the bank’s strategy for 2022-2026, it will allocate $2 billion annually for projects aimed at addressing key challenges in Central Asia.

Nikolai Podguzov noted the need to eliminate the disproportion between the countries in the region and the rest of the world. «There are many challenges in Central Asia that are unique to the region. The main goal is to achieve sustainable and rapid economic growth,» he emphasized.

The lack of access to the sea creates additional barriers for the countries in the region. To address these issues, the EDB is developing a transport integration concept, including the creation of international transport corridors and new routes.

The bank also intends to reduce water losses, which account for up to 30 percent of regional volumes and about 50 percent of drinking water, and ensure access to drinking water for 10 million people.

According to the EDB’s strategy for 2022-2026, investments will be directed to the development of the Eurasian Transport Network, the Eurasian Water Project and the Food Security Initiative.

Nikolai Podguzov noted that these projects not only address regional challenges, but are also aligned with international standards of sustainable development. According to him, when addressing global challenges, it is important to take into account regional needs. Central Asia has great potential, which should be unlocked through capital investments.