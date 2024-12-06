16:52
USD 86.80
EUR 91.40
RUB 0.83
English

EDB to allocate $2 billion annually for regional projects in Central Asia

Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) Nikolai Podguzov said at a press conference in Almaty that, according to the bank’s strategy for 2022-2026, it will allocate $2 billion annually for projects aimed at addressing key challenges in Central Asia.

Nikolai Podguzov noted the need to eliminate the disproportion between the countries in the region and the rest of the world. «There are many challenges in Central Asia that are unique to the region. The main goal is to achieve sustainable and rapid economic growth,» he emphasized.

The lack of access to the sea creates additional barriers for the countries in the region. To address these issues, the EDB is developing a transport integration concept, including the creation of international transport corridors and new routes.

The bank also intends to reduce water losses, which account for up to 30 percent of regional volumes and about 50 percent of drinking water, and ensure access to drinking water for 10 million people.

According to the EDB’s strategy for 2022-2026, investments will be directed to the development of the Eurasian Transport Network, the Eurasian Water Project and the Food Security Initiative.

Nikolai Podguzov noted that these projects not only address regional challenges, but are also aligned with international standards of sustainable development. According to him, when addressing global challenges, it is important to take into account regional needs. Central Asia has great potential, which should be unlocked through capital investments.
link: https://24.kg/english/313393/
views: 142
Print
Related
EDB forecasts som exchange rate at 87-90 per $1 in 2025
EDB predicts Kyrgyzstan's GDP growth at the end of 2024 at 9.4 percent
EDB plans to introduce Islamic financing instruments in 2025
EDB ready to allocate up to $500 million for construction of Kambarata HPP 1
Minister Kulubaev to participate Central Asia – China ministerial meeting
Central Asia lacks "green corridors" for transit cargo
Kyrgyzstan tops ranking in terms of export waiting time among CA countries
Expert: Central Asia is a region with high potential for investors
Central Asian governments remain colonial — Erica Marat
Expert urges not to call Central Asian countries post-Soviet
Popular
Manas Airport evacuated due to bomb threat report Manas Airport evacuated due to bomb threat report
Kumtor Gold Company provides food packages for people with disabilities Kumtor Gold Company provides food packages for people with disabilities
Kulubaev attends 5th meeting of Foreign Ministers of Central Asia-China format Kulubaev attends 5th meeting of Foreign Ministers of Central Asia-China format
Bomb not found at Manas airport Bomb not found at Manas airport
6 December, Friday
16:48
World Athletics removes Kyrgyzstan from Competition Manipulation Watch List World Athletics removes Kyrgyzstan from Competition Man...
16:35
Court extends arrest of Imamidin Tashov, he attempts to cut his throat
15:34
President Sadyr Japarov to pay working visit to Osh region
15:29
Security services detain two border guards suspected of bribetaking
15:21
EDB to allocate $2 billion annually for regional projects in Central Asia