Dash 8 Q400 aircraft of the state-owned Asman Airlines made its first flight on Bishkek-Karakol route on December 11.

The official opening of the international airport after the completion of major repairs took place in the regional center of Issyk-Kul region.

Manas International Airport OJSC reported that flights will start to be operated in the coming days, the first one is scheduled for December 22. The price of tickets for Bishkek-Karakol flight has been announced. It will be 3,100 soms.