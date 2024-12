A grand opening of a renovated airport took place in the city of Karakol. Local residents, officials, and President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov attended the event.

Dash 8 Q400 aircraft of the state-owned Asman Airlines took off from Bishkek and arrived at Karakol International Airport in just half an hour, where the grand opening took place.

The second Issyk-Kul airport has a capacity of 250 passengers per hour. Its total area is about 8,000 square meters.

In May 2022, President Sadyr Japarov announced that airport infrastructure would be improved and domestic flights would be resumed by 2026 as part of the National Development Program. He made the statement during laying of the capsule of the project on modernization of Karakol airport.