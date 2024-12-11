11:55
About 40 people affected by fire in Balban-Taimash housing estate

A fire broke out in Balban-Taimash housing estate at the address: Street No. 1, house No. 27 on December 10 at about 1 p.m. The press service of the capital’s City Hall reported.

Mayor Aibek Dzhunushaliev met with city residents whose houses were damaged in the fire.

The head of Bishkek instructed city services and Pervomayskaya administration to organize the necessary assistance.

According to preliminary data, 16 families, about 40 people, were affected. There are no casualties.

The people were temporarily accommodated in the building of boarding school No. 1 named after A. Kanimetov.

The City Hall organized hot meals and first aid.

Local government bodies and social services are organizing further assistance, including re-issue of documents.
