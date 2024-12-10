National Bank of Kyrgyzstan intervenes again, selling $88 million

The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan intervened again, selling $88 million. The bank’s website says.

The National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic sold a large volume of currency yesterday, December 9. At the same time, $54.5 million was sold with settlements on the date of the transaction and $33.5 million — on a date different from the date of the transaction.

In 2024, the National Bank has conducted 24 currency interventions. Their total volume is $570.85 million.

Last year, the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic sold $655.72 million on the foreign exchange market.