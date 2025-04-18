15:10
Labor Ministry helps migrants in Russia return 2 million rubles earned

The representative office of the Ministry of Labor of Kyrgyzstan in Russia helped 16 citizens return wage arrears in the amount of more than 2 million rubles. The press service of the ministry reported.

Employees of the representative office carried out the necessary measures aimed at restoring violated labor rights. As a result of negotiations and interaction with the employer SPS-K LLC it managed to return wages to Kyrgyzstanis in the amount of 2,293 million rubles.

It is noted that the representative office of the Ministry of Labor continues systematic work to protect the labor rights of compatriots staying in the territory of the Russian Federation, and calls on citizens to contact it in the event of similar situations.
link: https://24.kg/english/326544/
