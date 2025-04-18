New buildings to be constructed for number of government agencies in Kyrgyzstan

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan adopted a resolution dated April 14, 2025 determining measures for the construction of state administrative buildings in the city of Bishkek.

According to the resolution, Kyrgyzstroyservice state enterprise under the Presidential Affairs Department has been designated as the general contractor for the design and construction of buildings for the following organizations:

Prosecutor General’s Office;

State Tax Service under the Ministry of Finance;

Kyzmat state institution;

Bishkek branch of the State Agency for Land Resources, Cadastre, Geodesy and Cartography.

Kyrgyzstroyservice state enterprise has been instructed to ensure the design and construction of these facilities in accordance with the established procedure using parallel design and construction technology, as well as to develop design and estimate documentation in accordance with the established requirements.

The Ministry of Construction, Architecture, Housing and Communal Services has been instructed to assist in obtaining urban planning and permitting documentation, conducting examinations and accepting completed facilities into operation.

The Ministry of Economy and Commerce must include these facilities in the register of national and state investment projects.

Recall, it is planned to build a government town in Bishkek.

Earlier, First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Daniyar Amangeldiev reported that the administrative complex will consist of 19 nine-story buildings, each of which will house one government agency.