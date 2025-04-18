Kyrgyzstan shows record economic growth in first quarter — Cabinet

Kyrgyzstan shows record economic growth in the first quarter of 2025. The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev announced the results of the country’s social and economic development for the first quarter.

The main indicator is the GDP growth of 13.1 percent, indicating colossal progress in all key areas, the Cabinet noted.

The following industries demonstrated particularly significant growth rates:

Food industry: production growth reached 71 percent, indicating the successful implementation of programs to support agriculture and processing enterprises.

Construction: construction volumes increased by 69 percent, indicating active investment activity and infrastructure development.

Investments in fixed assets: investment growth reached an impressive 90 percent, indicating a favorable investment climate and business confidence in the country’s development prospects.

«These results are evidence of the effective work of the president’s team. We will continue to work on creating favorable conditions for economic development and improving the standard of living of the population,» Adylbek Kasymaliev said.