15:11
USD 87.23
EUR 99.26
RUB 1.05
English

Kyrgyzstan shows record economic growth in first quarter — Cabinet

Kyrgyzstan shows record economic growth in the first quarter of 2025. The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev announced the results of the country’s social and economic development for the first quarter.

The main indicator is the GDP growth of 13.1 percent, indicating colossal progress in all key areas, the Cabinet noted.

The following industries demonstrated particularly significant growth rates:

  • Food industry: production growth reached 71 percent, indicating the successful implementation of programs to support agriculture and processing enterprises.
  • Construction: construction volumes increased by 69 percent, indicating active investment activity and infrastructure development.
  • Investments in fixed assets: investment growth reached an impressive 90 percent, indicating a favorable investment climate and business confidence in the country’s development prospects.

«These results are evidence of the effective work of the president’s team. We will continue to work on creating favorable conditions for economic development and improving the standard of living of the population,» Adylbek Kasymaliev said.
link: https://24.kg/english/326548/
views: 107
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan’s economic growth is threatened by infrastructure constraints — ADB
Kyrgyzstan's economy demonstrates growth of 9 percent in 2024
Kyrgyzstan's economy to grow by 8.7 percent in 2025 — EDB forecast
Kyrgyzstan ranks 112th in Economic Freedom Index — IBC head
EAEU economies to grow by average of 4.5 percent until 2030
World Bank points out competition and education challenges in Central Asia
Central Asian economy is growing 1.4 times faster than the global average — EDB
AFF: Cabinet Chairman tells about open-door policy for investors in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan's economy will continue to grow at high rates in 2025 - EDB
EAEU economies maintain positive growth dynamics - EEC
Popular
Kyrgyzstan’s Cabinet approves procedure for handling plastic waste Kyrgyzstan’s Cabinet approves procedure for handling plastic waste
U.S. President extends sanctions regime against Russia for another year U.S. President extends sanctions regime against Russia for another year
Committee approves Islamic Development Bank loan for agricultural equipment Committee approves Islamic Development Bank loan for agricultural equipment
Next presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan to be held on January 24, 2027 Next presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan to be held on January 24, 2027
18 April, Friday
15:07
Ak Ilbirs ecological corridor created in Issyk-Kul region Ak Ilbirs ecological corridor created in Issyk-Kul regi...
15:01
Kyzmat state institution to replace Infocom in Safe City project
14:44
First Association of Students of Kyrgyzstan opened in Japan
14:38
New buildings to be constructed for number of government agencies in Kyrgyzstan
14:27
New tunnel to be built on Bishkek - Osh highway