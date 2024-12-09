International Anti-Corruption Day: Sadyr Japarov addresses Kyrgyzstanis

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov addressed the people on the occasion of International Anti-Corruption Day. His press service reported.

According to the head of state, the fight against corruption is one of the priority areas of state policy in Kyrgyzstan. In recent years, a significant step has been made to increase the transparency of government agencies. The e-government system is developing, where services are provided without intermediaries, and information becomes accessible and understandable to every citizen. In addition, work is actively underway to reform law enforcement agencies, strengthen the independence of the judicial system and ensure fairness in the consideration of corruption-related cases.

«Corruption is not only a problem of government agencies, but of the whole society. No government agency or organization can defeat corruption without the participation of every citizen in the fight against it. We should strive to form respect for the law and commitment to the principles of honesty in the younger generation. This year, my decree approved the State Strategy for Combating Corruption in the Kyrgyz Republic for 2025-2030 in order to strengthen the fight against corruption, apply effective mechanisms for preventing corruption, improve anti-corruption legislation, and implement a set of measures on a systemic basis aimed at achieving stable results in minimizing corruption in the country.

Dear compatriots! Corruption is a challenge that requires our joint efforts. I am confident that our people are able to cope with it and build a future free from corruption, where honesty, legality and justice are valued,» the address says.

Sadyr Japarov thanked everyone who actively supports efforts to combat corruption, who by their example contributes to changing the situation in the republic.