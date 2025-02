Security service officers detained the former director of the children’s camp Krasnaya Gvozdika B.B. and the former chairman of the Central Committee of the Trade Union of Education and Science Workers of the Federation of Trade Unions of the Kyrgyz Republic A.T. The press center of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) reported.

«They are suspected of organizing a corruption scheme for the illegal alienation of the children’s camp Krasnaya Gvozdika in Tash-Dobo village in Alamedin district of Chui region and Ak-Suu holiday home, located in Ak-Suu district of Issyk-Kul region,» the statement says.

A case has been opened under the article «Corruption» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

B.B. and A.T. were arrested on February 19 and were placed in the temporary detention facility of the SCNS. The investigation is ongoing.