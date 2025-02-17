17:29
Road repairs in Talas region: Local Transport Ministry official detained

The head of the Talas regional department No. 3 of the road management department under the Ministry of Transport and Communications K.K.O. was detained for systematic extortion and organizing a corruption scheme. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

«It was found out that K.K.O. systematically received illegal monetary rewards from the heads of road maintenance enterprises for accepting completed work on the repair and construction of roads in Talas region without comments, which negatively affected the quality of the asphalt pavement,» the statement says.

On February 11, as part of the criminal case, the official was placed in the temporary detention facility of the Department of Internal Affairs of Talas. Investigative and operational measures are being carried out to bring other persons involved to criminal responsibility.

The SCNS calls on citizens to anonymously report corruption in government agencies by calling +996312660475.
