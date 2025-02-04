Anti-corruption unit established within Finance Ministry of Kyrgyzstan

An anti-corruption unit has been created within the Ministry of Finance of Kyrgyzstan.

As the ministry explained, this decision was made «in order to implement the state policy on eradicating corruption in the state bodies of the republic.»

The Ministry of Finance will now have a financial security unit, activities of which are aimed at preventing and suppressing corruption among employees of structural, territorial and subordinate divisions of the Ministry of Finance.

Kyrgyzstanis who have encountered cases of extortion of money, gifts, unjustified delays in the consideration of issues within the competence of any division of the Ministry of Finance and other types of services not provided for by law can report them by calling +996312625313.