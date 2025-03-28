Prosecutor General’s Office designated as anti-corruption authority

By presidential decree, the Prosecutor General’s Office was designated as the authorized state body responsible for corruption prevention in Kyrgyzstan.

The agency has been assigned functions for developing and implementing state policy on anti-corruption measures, as well as for coordinating, monitoring, and evaluating the activities of state and local government bodies in implementing the national anti-corruption strategy for 2025-2030.

The Prosecutor General’s Office will:

Take organizational and legal measures to ensure the timely and full implementation of the anti-corruption strategy action plan;

Request information and reports on anti-corruption initiatives, form working groups, hold meetings and consultations, and facilitate interagency cooperation.

Develop recommendations and provide methodological support for the strategy’s implementation.

The decree will come into effect ten days after its official publication.