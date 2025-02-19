Two bailiffs arrested for corruption during meeting with SCNS

Two bailiffs of Leninsky district have been arrested for corruption. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

An investigation revealed that Captain A.A.A. and Lieutenant M.T.S. created various conditions for extortion and obtaining money from citizens while performing their official duties.

According to the SCNS, following the consideration of civil disputes, a court decision is usually made in favor of one of the parties, and bailiffs are obliged to perform certain actions in its interests, that is, impose an arrest, collect the debt and assist in the return of the debt. However, A.A.A. and M.T.S. delayed the process, did not fulfill their duties until they were paid the illegal monetary reward.

The bailiffs were detained during a meeting on corruption with representatives of the SCNS. They were placed in a pretrial detention center. The investigation continues.