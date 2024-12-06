Chinese leader Xi Jinping congratulates Sadyr Japarov on his birthday

Chairman of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping congratulated President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov on his birthday. The press service of the head of state reported.

In his congratulatory telegram, Xi Jinping noted that in July of this year, during the Astana summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, he and Sadyr Japarov held a meeting to promote the development of China-Kyrgyzstan relations and reached a broad consensus on deepening the high-quality and mutually beneficial partnership, determining the directions for development of comprehensive strategic interaction between China and Kyrgyzstan in the new era.

«I attach high importance to the development of China-Kyrgyzstan relations and value the good working relations and personal friendship that have been established with you, and I invite you to visit China at a time convenient for both sides next year,» the statement says.

Xi Jinping wished Sadyr Japarov health and all the best, and prosperity — to the people of the Kyrgyz Republic.