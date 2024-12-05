Meeting of Intergovernmental Council of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan takes place

The meeting of the Intergovernmental Council of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan in an expanded format has ended in Bishkek.

The head of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov noted the main achievements and agreements reached between the two states this year. They include the signing of an agreement on deepening and expanding allied relations, as well as an agreement on preparation for the construction and operation of Kambarata HPP 1, settlement of issues regarding four resorts on Issyk-Kul Lake transferred for use to the Kazakh side.

According to the official, the volume of mutual trade is growing from year to year. From 2019 to 2023, trade turnover between the states increased by 38 percent, including exports — by 30 percent and imports — by 42 percent.

Earlier, the heads of the two countries set the task of increasing the volume of mutual trade to $3 billion by 2030.

«To implement this task, we need to find new opportunities for industrial cooperation, create alternative forms of trade, including e-commerce, launch mutually beneficial investment projects, eliminate existing barriers to trade, as well as fully ensure the free movement of goods and maintain a stable situation on the Kyrgyz-Kazakh border,» Akylbek Japarov said.

The parties discussed the implementation of such projects as the construction of an industrial trade and logistics complex on Kyrgyz-Kazakh state border, a ferroalloy plant in Tash-Kumyr, solar power plants, a trade and logistics warehouse for storing fruits and vegetables in Almaty region.

Agreements were reached on the development of complex issues to create favorable conditions on the Kyrgyz-Kazakh state border. Reconstruction of checkpoints and a joint inspection of the condition of bridges on the border are planned.

The key role of transport infrastructure in strengthening bilateral trade and economic ties was outlined. One of the most important projects implemented jointly with the Asian Development Bank in this area is the Almaty-Bishkek economic corridor.

Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov, in turn, noted that the governments of the two states are actively working to implement the agreements reached at a high level.