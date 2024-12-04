11:10
USD 86.80
EUR 91.36
RUB 0.81
English

Kyrgyzstan confirms compliance with international aviation safety standards

Kyrgyzstan received 85.7 points as a result of the audit by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), confirming a high level of compliance with international standards of safety and quality in civil aviation. The press service of the ICAO reported.

During the period from August 19 to August 28, 2024, the International Civil Aviation Organization conducted an audit in Kyrgyzstan in the field of aviation security and facilitation. According to preliminary data, the level of implementation of critical elements (CE) of aviation security reached 85.76 percent, which is a significant improvement compared to the result of 2017, when this indicator was 81.43 percent.

In preparation for the audit, representatives of Manas International Airport OJSC exchanged experience with colleagues from Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport.

Security Director at Manas International Airport OJSC Talgat Dzhaparov shared with his Kazakh colleagues the knowledge and experience gained during the audit.

«The successful passing of the audit underlines the high professionalism of our specialists and their willingness to share best practices, contributing to the development of aviation in the region. These joint efforts contribute to strengthening the reputation of Kyrgyzstan in the international aviation arena,» the statement says.
link: https://24.kg/english/313034/
views: 185
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan plans to lease two Airbus airplanes - President
Kyrgyzstan presents progress report on withdrawal from EU aviation blacklist
Aviation authorities of Central Asia and Qatar sign protocol on cooperation
Manas International Airport undergoes ICAO aviation security audit
Международный аэропорт «Манас» проходит аудит ICAO по авиационной безопасности
EU blacklist: Civil Aviation Agency passes ICAO audit
Officials of two countries discuss direct flights between Bishkek and Beijing
Civil Aviation Agency Director tells about state of Air Kyrgyzstan
Air service development program to be worked out by February 1
Alexander Nastayev: Small aircraft system should be developed in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Lawyer Samat Matsakov taken into custody until December 30 Lawyer Samat Matsakov taken into custody until December 30
Minister Kulubaev to participate Central Asia – China ministerial meeting Minister Kulubaev to participate Central Asia – China ministerial meeting
Yandex.Taxi office in Bishkek searched Yandex.Taxi office in Bishkek searched
Kyrgyzaltyn plans to adopt innovations and experience of Uzbek jewelers Kyrgyzaltyn plans to adopt innovations and experience of Uzbek jewelers
4 December, Wednesday
11:03
Sensory Department opened in Kelechek rehabilitation center Sensory Department opened in Kelechek rehabilitation ce...
10:50
Kyrgyzstanis to compete at World Teqball Championship
10:40
Visit to Seoul: Sadyr Japarov, Kyrgyzstan’s delegation attend official reception
10:16
Daiyrbek Orunbekov awarded ‘Tree of Friendship’ gold medal
10:08
Parliament of Abkhazia votes against ratification of agreement with Russia
3 December, Tuesday
17:53
Parliament deputies discuss situation of migrants with State Duma colleagues
17:35
Kumtor Gold Company provides food packages for people with disabilities