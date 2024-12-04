Kyrgyzstan confirms compliance with international aviation safety standards

Kyrgyzstan received 85.7 points as a result of the audit by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), confirming a high level of compliance with international standards of safety and quality in civil aviation. The press service of the ICAO reported.

During the period from August 19 to August 28, 2024, the International Civil Aviation Organization conducted an audit in Kyrgyzstan in the field of aviation security and facilitation. According to preliminary data, the level of implementation of critical elements (CE) of aviation security reached 85.76 percent, which is a significant improvement compared to the result of 2017, when this indicator was 81.43 percent.

In preparation for the audit, representatives of Manas International Airport OJSC exchanged experience with colleagues from Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport.

Security Director at Manas International Airport OJSC Talgat Dzhaparov shared with his Kazakh colleagues the knowledge and experience gained during the audit.

«The successful passing of the audit underlines the high professionalism of our specialists and their willingness to share best practices, contributing to the development of aviation in the region. These joint efforts contribute to strengthening the reputation of Kyrgyzstan in the international aviation arena,» the statement says.