KazMunayGas — Aero enters aviation market of Kyrgyzstan

KazMunayGas — Aero is entering the aviation market of Kyrgyzstan as a fuel operator. The company reported.

It will provide services on refueling of aircrafts «in the wing» at Manas, Osh and Issyk-Kul airports.

According to Ildar Shamsutdinov, general director of KazMunayGas — Aero LLP, no Kazakh jet fuel will be used when refueling aircraft at Kyrgyz airports.

«The work is being done in cooperation with Kyrgyz aviation fuel operator Asman Oil Company, which is a subsidiary of Manas International Airport OJSC (now Airports of Kyrgyzstan OJSC. — Note of 24.kg news agency),» he explained.

KazMunayGas — Aero LLP is a subsidiary of NC KazMunayGas JSC.

Asman Oil Company LLC is a subsidiary of Manas International Airport OJSC. The main activity is to provide reception, storage and preparation of aviation fuel and special liquids for aircraft refueling, as well as to ensure the quality of fuel at all stages of the technological chain.
