Kyrgyzstan ready for removal from EU aviation blacklist in 2025

Kyrgyzstan is ready for removal from the EU aviation blacklist. The head of the State Civil Aviation Agency Daniyar Bostonov announced at a press conference.

According to him, the country is at the final stage of withdrawal from the list. Employees of the state agency have successfully passed two online audits, and on March 9, for the first time in 20 years, auditors from the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) are expected to arrive in Bishkek.

«We have successfully passed two audits on flight safety and aviation security for two years. In short, flight safety is everything related to flight operations. Aviation security is everything related to the protection of aviation industry facilities, airports and aircraft from acts of unlawful interference,» Daniyar Bostonov commented.

It is noted that the Kyrgyz Republic complies with international aviation standards.

«We are fully prepared to exit the blacklist this year. The rest depends on the EU. We have translated all oversight documents into English and submitted them to the European Union. Imagine an 80-square-meter room filled to the ceiling with documents—it was a colossal work,» he added.

According to him, a meeting of the Committee on Transport and Tourism (TRAN) of the European Parliament will take place in November, where all members of the civil aviation agencies of the EU countries will gather.

The Director of the State Civil Aviation Agency of the Kyrgyz Republic will present arguments why the republic deserves to be removed from the blacklist. The results of the vote will determine whether Kyrgyzstan will exit the list or not.

«It is no longer a question whether we will be removed from it or not. We will definitely be removed. We just need to send them some more documents,» Daniyar Bostonov noted.

According to him, withdrawal from the blacklist will open up many new prospects for Kyrgyzstan.

For example, direct flights to the European Union will become available. The Kyrgyz Republic will be able to attract investments and receive aircraft at reasonable prices on lease. In addition, aviation specialists will be able to work in the European Union.

«We will also be able to attract aviation specialists from the European Union. We have passed an international audit, and now our pilots’ licenses are valid in Turkey. A pilot from Kyrgyzstan recently got a job as a second pilot in a Turkish airline. This is also an indicator,» the head of the state agency added.