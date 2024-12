New head of Sverdlovsky district of Bishkek has been appointed. Kubanychbek Aitakunov was relieved of his post as head of the Sverdlovsky district at his own request. The corresponding order was signed by Mayor Aibek Dzhunushaliev, the municipality’s press service reports.

Aitakunov was appointed to this position in May 2024.

Kaparbek Adiev, who previously held the post of first deputy head of Sokuluk district of Chui region, has been appointed head of the district.