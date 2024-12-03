Almaz Kulmatov appointed editor-in-chief of Kyrgyz Tuusu newspaper

Almaz Kulmatov was appointed editor-in-chief of Kyrgyz Tuusu newspaper. The corresponding order was signed by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Japarov.

Recall, the former editor-in-chief Myrzakat Tynaliev was dismissed in early November.

Almaz Kulmatov is 57 years old. He started his career as a teacher, worked as a researcher at the Institute of Philosophy and Law of the National Academy of Sciences, head of Kutbilim newspaper department, teacher, vice-rector for educational work at the Kyrgyz State Pedagogical Institute named after Ishenaly Arabaev, then at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, head of Kochkor and Ak-Tala districts, mayor of Naryn, at the National Commission for State Language, adviser to the Deputy Prime Minister and adviser to the Prime Minister on a voluntary basis.

He is the author of about 200 publications and has been awarded the Certificate of Appreciation of the Kyrgyz Republic.