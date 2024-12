The number of tourist trips of Russians to Kyrgyzstan is decreasing. As the results for the first nine months of 2024 show, the tourist flow decreased by 13.7 percent. Rosstat provided such data.

Russian citizens made 284,000 trips to the Kyrgyz Republic from January to September. In 2023, there were 400,000 such trips.

Russians most often visited Turkey, Kazakhstan, the UAE, China and Georgia.