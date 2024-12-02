Bishkek Mayor proposes monthly mental health tests for bus drivers

The Mayor of Bishkek Aibek Dzhunushaliev believes that the mental health of bus drivers should be tested monthly. He told 24.kg news agency about this.

According to the mayor, he gave the task of increasing the liability of public transport drivers.

«We want to amend the Criminal Procedure Code in terms of liability of public transport drivers who got into road accidents,» Aibek Dzhunushaliev said.

He added that he intends to test the mental health of bus drivers monthly.

«We have prepared rooms for psychological tests. In addition, there are four simulators that show how to drive buses. Currently, drivers take a psychological test twice a year. I proposed conducting these tests monthly,» the mayor noted.