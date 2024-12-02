13:07
Bishkek City Court remands Social Democrats party members in custody

Bishkek City Court considered an appeal of the previously arrested members of Social Democrats of Kyrgyzstan party Temirlan Sultanbekov, Irina Karamushkina and Roza Turksever.

The panel of the court dismissed the complaint and left the decision of the Sverdlovsky District Court in force. The defendants’ lawyers will appeal the verdict in the highest instance — the Supreme Court and seek to change the measure of restraint.

The arrested are accused of vote buying. Immediately after the arrest, the leader of the Social Democrats Temirlan Sultanbekov went on a hunger strike. It continues.

On November 15, Sverdlovsky District Court of Bishkek chose a preventive measure against the leader of Social Democrats party Temirlan Sultanbekov and detained members in the form of arrest. Temirlan Sultanbekov, Irina Karamushkina and Roza Turksever were placed in the pretrial detention center 1 until January 13, 2025.

Searches were conducted at the headquarters of Social Democrats political party on November 13.

The Main Department of Internal Affairs of Bishkek reported that a criminal case had been opened under the article «Vote buying» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic after an audio recording of a conversation allegedly between the head of the headquarters of the Social Democrats party Irina Karamushkina and a candidate Daniyar Cholponbaev was posted on social media, where they allegedly discussed vote buying in the upcoming elections of deputies of local councils.

Elections were held on November 17. The Social Democrats party was suspended from participation in the elections to the Bishkek City Council due to the initiated criminal case.
