National Bank puts into circulation gold collectible coin “Aikol Manas”

The National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic, in order to popularise the oral folk arts, to preserve and promote the cultural heritage of the Kyrgyz people, puts into circulation a gold collectible coin «Aikol Manas» from December 2, 2024.

The central bank notes that the epic of Manas, which occupies a special place in the world treasury of oral folk arts, is among the most important symbols of the spiritual heritage of the Kyrgyz people. The epic tells the story of the life and campaigns of the great warrior Manas, who possessed boundless courage and united all Kyrgyz tribes for independence of their native lands, freedom of their people and political unity.

The main plot of the obverse side of «Aikol Manas» coin is the image of the hero Manas, dressed in armour, riding on his war horse Akkula against the background of snow-white mountains Ala-Too. The inscription «Aikol Manas» is in the upper part of the coin. The right part of the coin displays the metal alloy (Au 999) and the weight of the coin (15.55 g). The denomination of the coin (200) and the graphical sign of som are shown in the lower part of the coin.

The reverse side of the coin contains the coat of arms of the Kyrgyz Republic framed by stylised images of the national ornaments, symbolising Kyrgyz warriors. The inscription «Kyrgyz Respublikasynyn Uluttuk Banky» (National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic) is placed around the coin circumference. The year of coin issue «2024» is specified in the lower part of the coin.

The collectible coin «Aikol Manas» has the status of an official means of payment in the country.

Each collectible coin is placed in an acrylic capsule and packed in a separate box with a quality certificate attached.

The coins are sold at the cash desks of the National Bank institutions. The price of collectible coin is 123,400 soms.