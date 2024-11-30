18:08
Kyrgyzaltyn plans to adopt innovations and experience of Uzbek jewelers

At the end of November 2024, the Trade Mission of the Kyrgyz Republic under the Ministry of Economy in Uzbekistan organized a two-day program for Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC delegation. The economic department of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The purpose of the delegation was to get acquainted with the jewelry industry of Uzbekistan. The visit allowed the company’s representatives to study in detail the production capacities of the country’s leading jewelry factories and discuss key issues of mutually beneficial cooperation.

As part of the program, meetings were held with the management of Uzbekzargarsanoati Jewelry Manufacturers Association, where the participants discussed prospects for the development of jewelry production, introduction of advanced technologies and creation of joint educational programs for specialists.

The delegation visited the largest Uzbek factories, such as Fonon, specializing in innovative and high-quality products, as well as Sofiazar and Uzgold, which stand out for their design solutions and reliability in the market.

In addition, the delegation got acquainted with retail stores and showrooms that presented products of leading Uzbek brands. During the visit, Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC also expressed interest in using Italian equipment and implementing an experience exchange program for training specialists together with Uzbek enterprises.

Uzbek manufacturers, in turn, emphasized their readiness to provide comprehensive support in the development of the jewelry industry in Kyrgyzstan.
