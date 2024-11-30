Kadyr Dosonov, known as Dzhengo, sentenced to 20 years in prison

Kadyr Dosonov, known as Dzhengo, was sentenced to 20 years in prison to be served in a maximum security prison colony. The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek announced the decision.
Kadyrbek Dosonov was also previously suspected of murder of a member of an organized crime group in Osh. But he did not fully admit his guilt.
The investigators charged him under the articles «Murder», «Attempted Murder», «Organization of a Criminal Community».
He is a member of the organized crime group of the liquidated crime boss Kamchi Kolbaev.