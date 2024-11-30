Scientist proposes to create scientific center to monitor state of Issyk-Kul

Salmor Alymkulov, Professor at the Kyrgyz State Technical University named after Iskhak Razzakov, proposes to create a scientific center for monitoring the state of Issyk-Kul Lake. He said this during the National Water Forum.

The event participants discuss ecological state of the lake and the need for regular scientific research.

Salmor Alymkulov drew the participants’ attention to the importance of constant monitoring of the lake ecosystem.

According to him, an international group of scientists, of which he is also a member, conducts research on the state of the lake at the expense of their own and grant funds. But such work should be systematic.

«The state should allocate funds to create a scientific center and purchase a specialized watercraft to monitor the lake. If this is not done, we risk to face irreversible changes in the lake’s ecosystem,» he said.