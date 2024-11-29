12:58
National Water Forum begins its work in Issyk-Kul region

The National Water Forum has begun its work in Issyk-Kul region. The Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The event was organized with the support of the World Bank. It is dedicated to the rational use of the country’s water resources in the context of climate change and the preservation of Issyk-Kul Lake.

The forum is attended by representatives of government agencies, the World Bank, international organizations, including the UN and UNESCO, as well as international experts from Germany, France, the Netherlands and Serbia.

«Issyk-Kul, being one of the largest and most beautiful high-mountain lakes in the world, is not only an important ecological site, but also a significant resource for the local population and the country’s economy. However, it faces many threats, including climate change, water pollution, overuse of natural resources and deterioration of the ecosystem,» the statement says.
