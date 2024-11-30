13:31
USD 86.80
EUR 91.76
RUB 0.80
English

Over 17,000 Tajik migrants deported from Russia in 2024

Over 17,000 Tajik migrants were deported from Russia in the first ten months of 2024. These statistics were provided by the country’s authorities.

In the first half of the year, 17,100 citizens of Tajikistan were expelled from the Russian Federation for various violations, the Ministry of Labor and Employment reported.

«These are official statistics, but the real figures may be significantly higher,» the ministry noted.

Aslam Shamsiddin, a representative of the Labor and Employment Agency, clarified that the figures include migrants, who returned through the airports of Dushanbe, Khujand and Bokhtar. The labor inspectorate is responsible for control over this category of citizens. He reported that over the first nine months of the year, over 2,300 citizens deported from Russia applied to the Ministry of Labor, Migration and Employment of Tajikistan for employment. However, only 595 of them managed to find job.
link: https://24.kg/english/312699/
views: 140
Print
Related
Russian language centers for children of migrants proposed to be opened in RF
Kamchybek Tashiev and Saimumin Yatimov discuss border delimitation issues
Deputy Ulan Primov, Russian Ambassador discuss protection of migrants’ rights
Attack on Chinese workers' camp in Tajikistan: One killed, four injured
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agree to jointly train seismologists
Foreign Ministry of Kyrgyzstan comments on migrant checks at Chelyabinsk airport
Askar Akayev comments on tightening of migration policy in Russia
GTA and Counter-Strike banned in Tajikistan
Russia should introduce visa regime with Kyrgyzstan, Russian billionaire says
Moscow Mayor announces launch of e-passports for migrants from 2025
Popular
Loan portfolio of Kyrgyzstan’s banks reaches 314 billion soms Loan portfolio of Kyrgyzstan’s banks reaches 314 billion soms
Deposit base of Kyrgyzstan’s banks reaches 567.9 billion soms Deposit base of Kyrgyzstan’s banks reaches 567.9 billion soms
New Deputy Director of State Commission for Religious Affairs appointed New Deputy Director of State Commission for Religious Affairs appointed
Agriculture Ministry strengthens control over quality of imported goods Agriculture Ministry strengthens control over quality of imported goods
30 November, Saturday
13:26
Lawyer Samat Matsakov taken into custody until December 30 Lawyer Samat Matsakov taken into custody until Decemb...
13:03
Scientist proposes to create scientific center to monitor state of Issyk-Kul
12:58
Road accidents involving buses: Bishkek Mayor reprimands, dismisses employees
12:43
St. Petersburg Days held in Osh city
12:33
Over 17,000 Tajik migrants deported from Russia in 2024
29 November, Friday
17:29
Man with spice worth almost 8 million soms detained in Chui region