18:43
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

Over 200 foreigners worked illegally in Chui region posing as ethnic Kyrgyz

Law enforcement officers stopped illegal migration of foreigners and illegal transportation of migrants into the territory of Chui region disguised as ethnic Kyrgyz. The press service of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of the region reported.

On May 14, the Department of Internal Affairs of Kemin district received operational information that a foreigner was living and working in one of the guest houses in Karool-Dobo village without the appropriate permits. The fact was registered by the Department of Internal Affairs of Kemin district and a pre-investigation check was launched.

«The foreigner was identified as 19-year-old B.A., who had been working as a builder at one of the LLCs in the village of Karool-Dobo since March 14, 2025. During the check, a fake visa was found. A case was opened under the article «Organization of illegal migration » of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. Then the officers found another foreigner,» the statement says.

The foreigner, 36-year-old Zh. M., working as an accountant at one of the LLCs, organized a criminal scheme to attract foreign citizens to work under the guise of ethnic Kyrgyz. He offered foreigners official employment and legalization of stay in Kyrgyzstan, promising to issue permits. Instead, forged documents were made with deliberately false information about nationality. Then, the forged data was entered on the official website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic, where M-Visas to ethnic Kyrgyz were issued for a period of one year.

According to preliminary data, as a result of this scheme, more than 200 foreigners received similar visas and continue to use them in work. The 36-year-old foreigner was detained and placed in a pretrial detention center for two months. The investigation continues.
link: https://24.kg/english/331433/
views: 167
Print
Related
Nearly 700 foreigners expelled from Kazakhstan with five-year entry ban
Interior Minister Niyazbekov addresses foreigners illegally working in country
Pre-Departure Orientation and Reintegration Center for Migrants opened
Kyrgyzstan ready to strengthen control over observance of migrants' rights
How foreign citizens can legalize their stay in Kyrgyzstan, MFA explains
SCNS announces crackdown on illegal migrants: Operation to start on June 10
Natives of Central Asia with Russian passports are on frontlines in Ukraine
Illegal migrants work on construction site in Bishkek, organizers detained
Illegal migration: Chinese citizens work on construction site with tourist visas
Over 12,000 foreigners receive permission to work in Kyrgyzstan in 2025
Popular
Agriculture Ministry plans to purchase agricultural drone for 1.7 million soms Agriculture Ministry plans to purchase agricultural drone for 1.7 million soms
Work begins in Turgen: Small HPP cascade project launched in Issyk-Kul region Work begins in Turgen: Small HPP cascade project launched in Issyk-Kul region
Sadyr Japarov’s team secures 3 victories at Muras football tournament Sadyr Japarov’s team secures 3 victories at Muras football tournament
Delegation from Tajikistan given warm welcome in Batken Delegation from Tajikistan given warm welcome in Batken
3 June, Tuesday
17:40
Cabinet lifts ban on import of certain types of construction materials Cabinet lifts ban on import of certain types of constr...
17:32
Salam, Osh - 2025 tourism fair kicks off in southern capital of Kyrgyzstan
17:21
Electricity generation at Bala-Saruu HPP almost doubled
17:17
Over 200 foreigners worked illegally in Chui region posing as ethnic Kyrgyz
16:46
Kyrgyzstan and China discuss connecting state banks to CIPS payment system