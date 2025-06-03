Over 200 foreigners worked illegally in Chui region posing as ethnic Kyrgyz

Law enforcement officers stopped illegal migration of foreigners and illegal transportation of migrants into the territory of Chui region disguised as ethnic Kyrgyz. The press service of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of the region reported.

On May 14, the Department of Internal Affairs of Kemin district received operational information that a foreigner was living and working in one of the guest houses in Karool-Dobo village without the appropriate permits. The fact was registered by the Department of Internal Affairs of Kemin district and a pre-investigation check was launched.

«The foreigner was identified as 19-year-old B.A., who had been working as a builder at one of the LLCs in the village of Karool-Dobo since March 14, 2025. During the check, a fake visa was found. A case was opened under the article «Organization of illegal migration » of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. Then the officers found another foreigner,» the statement says.

The foreigner, 36-year-old Zh. M., working as an accountant at one of the LLCs, organized a criminal scheme to attract foreign citizens to work under the guise of ethnic Kyrgyz. He offered foreigners official employment and legalization of stay in Kyrgyzstan, promising to issue permits. Instead, forged documents were made with deliberately false information about nationality. Then, the forged data was entered on the official website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic, where M-Visas to ethnic Kyrgyz were issued for a period of one year.

According to preliminary data, as a result of this scheme, more than 200 foreigners received similar visas and continue to use them in work. The 36-year-old foreigner was detained and placed in a pretrial detention center for two months. The investigation continues.