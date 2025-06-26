Kyrgyzstan and Russia discuss migration issues and new entry rules

Deputy Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Almaz Imangaziev met with the Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Mikhail Galuzin in Moscow. The press service of the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kyrgyzstan reports.

The parties discussed a wide range of issues of bilateral cooperation, paying special attention to migration issues and the procedure for the stay of citizens of Kyrgyzstan in the Russian Federation.

The key topics included new rules for the entry of foreign citizens into Russia, the procedure for registration with migration authorities, reducing the period of temporary stay, as well as the procedure for testing children of Kyrgyzstan during enrollment in Russian schools. In addition, the issues of easing restrictions on entry and border crossing by citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic were discussed.

As part of the extended negotiations, which were attended by representatives of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry of Education and the Border Service of the FSB of the Russian Federation, the Kyrgyz side made a number of proposals taking into account the membership of both countries in the Eurasian Economic Union and the official status of the Russian language in Kyrgyzstan.

Following the meeting, the parties expressed their readiness for further cooperation to implement the agreements reached.