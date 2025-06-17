Cabinet simplifies departure procedure for foreigners violating migration rules

The Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic amended the resolution regulating the stay and departure of foreign citizens and stateless persons who have violated migration rules.

Under the new provisions, such individuals will now have the opportunity to voluntarily leave Kyrgyzstan under government supervision. Special temporary accommodation centers have been established, where their documents will be verified, medical examinations conducted, and necessary information collected.

The stay at these centers will not exceed 30 days. The cost of return tickets and departure is to be covered either by the individual or the inviting party. If neither can afford it, the expenses will be borne by the state.

The updated resolution also mandates the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) to ensure the continuous operation of these centers, while the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will assist in issuing exit visas without additional fees.

These changes aim to streamline migration control and establish clearer and more humane procedures for those who have violated migration laws, but are willing to leave the country voluntarily.

The document was signed by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Japarov and has come into effect.