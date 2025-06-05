Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan begin key stage in strengthening bilateral relations

As part of his working visit to Dushanbe, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev met with the Prime Minister of Tajikistan Kokhir Rasulzoda. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the progress of implementation of previously reached agreements between Presidents Sadyr Japarov and Emomali Rahmon, as well as a number of current issues on Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan cooperation agenda.

The heads of government discussed the issues of increasing trade volumes between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, along with issues related to air communication, noting that these areas will serve as additional incentives for the development of tourism, business, and cultural ties between the two nations.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Adylbek Kasymaliev and Kokhir Rasulzoda announced the beginning of an important stage in strengthening bilateral relations. They expressed confidence in the further deepening of political, economic, and cultural cooperation between the countries and extended their congratulations to the peoples of both states on the upcoming Kurman Ait holiday.

As part of his working trip, Adylbek Kasymaliev will participate in the meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of Government.