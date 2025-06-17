Possible U.S. entry ban for Kyrgyzstanis: MFA and U.S. Consul discuss the issue

At the initiative of the Kyrgyz side, a meeting took place between Seytek Zhumakadyr uulu, Director of the Consular Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic, and Katie Collins, Head of the Consular Section at the U.S. Embassy in Bishkek.

According to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the parties discussed current issues of bilateral cooperation in the consular sphere. Special attention was paid to recent changes in U.S. immigration policy and their potential impact on citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic.

As a result of the meeting, both sides agreed to maintain regular contact to further strengthen cooperation in the areas of consular and migration affairs.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic once again reminds citizens of Kyrgyzstan of the need to strictly comply with U.S. migration legislation.

Violations of permitted stay durations, including visa overstays, may result in detention, deportation, and a permanent entry ban to the United States.

It was reported earlier that the United States is considering entry restrictions for citizens of 36 countries, including Kyrgyzstan.

The proposed list includes 25 African countries—among them are key U.S. partners such as Egypt and Djibouti—as well as countries in the Caribbean, Central Asia, and several Pacific Island states.