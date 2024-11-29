17:34
Drugs found during search of poacher's house in Issyk-Kul region

Drugs were found during a search of a poacher’s house in Tyup district. The press service of the Department of Internal Affairs of Issyk-Kul region reported.

«On November 28, 2024, the Department of Internal Affairs of Tyup district, as part of measures to prevent crime and offenses, opened a criminal case under the article «Illegal hunting, fishing or hunting of aquatic animals» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. As part of this case, special investigative and operational actions were carried out aimed at combating environmental crimes,» the police noted.

Law enforcement officers conducted searches in the homes of 14 local residents, from whom they seized:

  • 20 synthetic nets (1,400 meters);
  • 11 silk nets (1,100 meters);
  • 7 fish, including 6 whitefish and 1 bream;
  • 2 inflatable boats and 4 oars;
  • 2 sets of special fishing clothes.

In addition, during the search, one three-liter jar filled with dried wild hemp, one five-liter bottle with the same composition and half a bag of dried wild hemp were confiscated from one of the suspects. All facts have been registered and the necessary examinations have been ordered. The investigation continues.
