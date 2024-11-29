Kyrgyzstan, Andritz Hydro sign Memorandum of Cooperation in energy sector

Minister of Energy of Kyrgyzstan Taalaibek Ibraev signed a Memorandum of Cooperation with the Director of the Austrian company Andritz Hydro Frederic Sauze during a working visit to Austria. The ministry reported.

The document is aimed at the development of energy projects in Kyrgyzstan.

As the ministry noted, the memorandum provides for the introduction of modern technologies and development of hydropower in the country.