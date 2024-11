President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov left for Vienna for an official visit at the invitation of Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen.

During the visit, meetings are planned with Alexander Van der Bellen, Federal Chancellor of Austria Karl Nehammer and Chairman of the National Council Walter Rosenkranz.

The main topic of the talks will be the development of Kyrgyzstan-Austria relations. The parties will discuss the current agenda and prospects for cooperation between the two countries.